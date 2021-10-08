New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today is a favourable day as you are likely to get a good news that will cheer up your day. On the work front, things will remain pleasant. On the personal front, you are likely to remain worried about your spouse health.

Taurus

Today, job seekers are likely to receive a good news. On the business front, you are likley to make a profit, which will balance their financial health. Also, you are likely to go on a business trip which will turn out successful.

Gemini

Today, you are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items, so you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure. Also, try to access control on your speech else you might end up hurting someone.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to be busy in your professional life. On the work front, things will remain pleasant and you may make a profit. On the personal front, familial life will remain normal.

Leo

Today, you may be a victim of health-related problems. However, your professional and personal life will keep you in cheery mood. You are likely to venture into a new sphere.

Virgo

Today, you may find yourself spiritually inclined and may plan to visit a religious place for innear peace and strength. On the work front, you are likley to complete all your work on time.

Libra

Today, you are likely to get the support of your spouse when stuck in a difficult situation. On the work front, you are advised to avoid using harsh words while in conversation with people around you.

Scorpio

Today, you may feel tired as you are going to have a busy day both professionally and personally. On the personal front, you are likely to recieve support from your spouse.

Sagittarius

Today, business disputes will b resolved. On the work front, you will come across opportunities. So you are advised to grab it as soon as possible.

Capricorn

Today you are advised to let a close relative interfere in mending the broken relations at home. On the work front, things will remain normal and pleasant.

Aquarius

On the business front, you are likely to receive a big order, which will enhance your financial health. However, you are advised to be careful during money transactions.

Pisces

Today, you are likley to get the support of yoru seniors at work. However, this will not go down well with your peers. So you are advised to be careful as they might cause trouble. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant and normal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv