New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological prediction helps you to know how your day and month will be. If you want to know how your day will turn out then scroll down below and have a quick look at your horoscope.

Aries - Today will be a good day for people who belong to the Aries zodiac sign, as your hard work will bring you good results. Social prestige will increase. You will have support from your family and friends. You will get acquainted with an influential person.

Taurus- Today is a tough day for you as you may hear some bad news. Your work life will also go through a tough phase as you may not find the support of your office colleagues. However, don’t lose hope, work hard, and pay attention to yourself.

Gemini- All the creative work done by you will bring good results and there will be celebrations due to it. If you are a student then you will get desired results whereas working professionals will also achieve fruitful results. You will achieve success in all terms.

Cancer- It seems a good day for all the Cancerians as you will get a lot of appreciation in your professional life. The path of progress will be paved. Differences with partners will be resolved. However, health may remain weak, thus it is advised to take good care of your health and don’t be careless.

Leo - You will get desired results in all your financial matters as luck seems to be in favour of you. People will be cooperative with you. You will have an abundance of happiness. However, you need to take care of your health.

Virgo- You may receive bad news today and there is also a possibility of conflict between you and other people. There will be a lot of workload at your office. There will be an obstacle in the work and you have to make extra efforts in order to achieve your goals.

Libra- Today your legal hurdles will be removed, the situation will turn in your favor. There are chances of growth in business and great profit will be achieved. Work that has been stalled for a long time will now be successfully done. There may be an opportunity to participate in religious work or rituals.

Scorpio- You will have desired outcomes in the work which you are doing for a long time. Social prestige will increase. You will get the support of friends. There will be a lot of workload in your professional life. Enemies will be defeated.

Sagittarius - Today is a good day in terms of financial issues, as you will get back the money that has been stuck for a long time. There is a good scope of business profits. You will also participate in religious and auspicious work. You will have support from your family.

Capricorn- Avoid spending too much money anywhere as you may end up spending a lot on what you decided. You may face concerns from the family’s end. Don't fall prey to any person's provocation. Avoid risk and collateral work.

Aquarius- Today you are likely to be hindered by injury and disease thus it is advised to be very careful. Gifts will be received. The business will increase. The efforts you are making to get employment will bring fruitful results. There will be happiness.

Pisces - Today you will get good and encouraging news. You will also meet your old friends. There will be profit in business, share market and mutual funds, etc.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen