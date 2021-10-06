New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

There will be participation in religious and cultural work. Spouse will get support. Government will be successful in taking cooperation from power. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Taurus

The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. There will be success in the field of education competition, but there may be differences with siblings. Work with patience. Will be busy with homework.

Gemini

Business reputation will increase. The work done with intelligence will be completed. There will be sweetness in relationships. Travel is also possible. Expected progress will be made in the field of education.

Cancer

Will be busy with homework. Friendship relations will be strong. You will get the support of subordinate employees. There will be encouragement from the father. Will be busy in domestic and social work.

Leo

There will be an increase in movable or immovable property. Professional efforts will bear fruit. Will be successful in getting political cooperation. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Virgo

Gifts or respect will increase. Religious tendencies will increase. You will get success in the direction of Dev Darshan. Confidence will increase with the completion of any task.

Libra

Business engagement will increase. The mind will be happy. Will be successful in taking cooperation from others. The sum of the increase in assets. Creative efforts will bear fruit. New relationships will be formed.

Scorpio

There will be success in the direction of transfer, departmental change. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will increase. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Sagittarius

The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. There will be support from a higher official or father. Business plan will come to fruition. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Capricorn

Be health conscious. There will be support from the female head of the house or female officer. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Aquarius

Financial situation will improve. There will be progress in business matters. The economic side will be strong. There can be futile running. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Pisces

Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be participation in religious or cultural work. You can be worried because of children. There will be cooperation of father or religious leader.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal