New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will turn out then, scroll down below and have a quick glance at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries - Today, you have to do hard work and make efforts to achieve your goals. You may get in touch with an old friend and will cherish old memories. Drive carefully, as there is a fear of accident. Take special care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Taurus - Today, you have to struggle and work hard, due to which you will remain tensed and tired. However, you will have the support of your siblings, and that will boost your confidence. Decisions taken with courage will give you desired results, so be patient and work hard. Relations with the spouse will remain cordial.

Gemini- Today, there will be a festive atmosphere in your family or you will be involved in some social activity. You will witness gains on your financial side. However, you may face a problem with your right eye, so take care of that. You will receive money from different sources. You will have the support of your spouse in family work.

Cancer- Today, you may feel sad because of disappointing results in every field. Be careful while traveling anywhere. Keep yourself positive and focus on hard work.

Leo - Today is a very auspicious day for investing, as these investments will prove beneficial for you in your difficult times. There are unexpected possibilities of some people coming to your house as guests. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Virgo - Today is the best day of the week for you, as you will get respect and honour in society. If you are a businessman, then you will get profit in your trade. Take important decisions carefully. Overall, the day will be pleasant for you.

Libra- Today, there are chances that you will participate in religious activities. Your attachment towards your spouse will increase. If you are a businessman, then today is an auspicious day to start a business. Health will remain good.

Scorpio- Today, you may feel a little sad because of obstacles in work. Be careful while driving, as the fear of accident hovers. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with the spouse.

Sagittarius- If you are an unmarried person, then you will receive marriage proposals. If you run a business, then there are chances that you will get a new business partner or business proposal. There are signs of getting money or financial assistance from the in-law's side. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial. Take care of your health and avoid eating Junk food.

Capricorn- Today, you may feel low because of your health. Beware of secret enemies and do not share your work strategies with them otherwise, you can be cheated. Do not borrow money from anyone, as it will become hard for you to return.

Aquarius- If you are a businessman, then you can take important business decisions today. Today is also an auspicious day for investing your money. Your health will remain good, and you will feel energetic.

Pisces- You will get the support of your mother. Today is an auspicious day for you to buy properties. You will also end up buying electronic goods and house items. There will be cordial relations with the spouse. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen