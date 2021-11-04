New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Today is a very auspicious day, as people across India will celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. If you are wondering that how your day will be, then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries - Today, you are likely to be highly encouraged for all the work. However, you may lack a little bit of confidence. It is expected that you may end up spending more today. There is also a possibility of some financial loss. You may also argue with your spouse. Take care of your health and avoid junk food.

Taurus - Today, your long-awaited dreams and desires will come true. You will have a cordial relation with your partner. Your siblings will support you in every matter. Stay positive in every matter.

Gemini- Today, you will get respect and cooperation from your office and bosses. People who are doing business will think of expanding their business. Your life partner will be happy and satisfied. You may get more income from other sources.

Cancer - Today, you will find success in every field. Your relationship with your spouse will be sweet. If you are a student, then you will focus on your studies. Overall, success will be achieved in all fields. Your health will be good, and you will be happy.

Leo - You will be able to get your money which has been stuck for a long time. You will get desired results in every field. Be careful while driving, as the risk of accident hovers. Do not take any important decisions in the heat of the moment.

Virgo -If you are unmarried, then you will receive marriage proposals. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. Overall, today is the best day to get pleasure and happiness.

Libra - If you are doing business, then you will think of expanding it. Students will make efforts to achieve good results. Relationship with spouse will be good. Overall, today is a good day, and you will achieve success in all fields.

Scorpio - Today is a happy day for you. You will maintain a good relationship with your spouse. You will do your work with utmost sincerity and intelligence. Working professionals will make progress in their jobs. If you are a businessman, then you will invest in new business. You will achieve all your goals, and you will remain happy.

Sagittarius- Today, your will receive happiness, and there will be an excellent atmosphere of mutual harmony for your home. You can get money from various sources, and you can invest in buying a house or plot. You will get the support of your life partner in all fields.

Capricorn - Today, you have to work extra hard and struggle to achieve your goals. You will be successful in your work with your courage and tireless efforts. You will maintain cordial relations with your younger siblings, and they will also help you in every field. This time is not auspicious for investing in any new business.

Aquarius - Today is a good day for you to invest in properties. The time is auspicious to start the education of a young child. You will surely get success in every field.

Pisces - Today is the day of success for students, businessmen, and working professionals, as all of them will achieve success. If you are unmarried, then you will receive a marriage proposal. Married people will maintain cordial relations with their spouses.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen