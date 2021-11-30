New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering what the day holds for you then scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you to plan your day accordingly.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are likely to see a good day in business today. You may also receive the support of your younger siblings in an urgent personal matter. For those working in the government sector, things will turn out to be even better. However, you should take care of your health as minor ailments can lead to bigger problems.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to have a productive day today with a lot of opportunities. You may also have to face resentment from relatives or loved ones. If you are thinking of changing your job, you may have to reconsider it. Also, today is the good time for you to spend money on self-grooming.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to impress people today. Your relationship with your family members is expected to improve. For working professionals, it is going to be an excellent day. Take precautions to keep ailments away.

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

This day may bring comfort for you and you will get good opportunities. Involvement in religious functions will benefit you with peace of mind. You may get appreciated at work. On the health front, an initiative will keep you in good spirit.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today is a good time to expand your knowledge. Business personnel will witness a successful day. You are likely to get support from your family. Your health will remain on the bright side throughout the day.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are required to stay calm on the work front. Unplanned expenditure can disturb your finances. Avoid being moody and listen to your family members. Some people may also get the chance to work in a foreign-based company.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Success may light up your day. Plan long-term schemes for stability. Ignoring elders' advice may land you in trouble. For working professionals an increase in salary is expected. Your health will see improvement.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to achieve many milestones today. This is a good time for investment. There is a possibility of family expansion. On the work front, you may see a salary hike.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Reconsider your ways to avoid negative results. Don't lose patience. You are likely to see growth in the workplace. The health of your child/children might become a cause of concern today. However, it will become better.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will have an enthusiastic day. Business is likely to yield a positive result. Spending time with family will give you satisfaction.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Be careful while spending money. Times ahead may be heard. Today is likely to be a good day if you are expecting a new member in the family.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may have to take big decisions today on work front. Some of you can witness transfer at work. Avoid intoxication or unhealthy choices to stay healthy.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha