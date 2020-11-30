Horoscope Today November 30, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? Read on to know the astrological prediction for your zodiac sign.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every person has different characteristics that define their zodiac sign and the astrological prediction offers interesting and accurate insights that help a person to what's going to happen beforehand. Reading the horoscope beforehand could help you prepare for the things that are coming ahead for you. Thus, knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries

Family is likely to give you the support that you are seeking. You will be busy in Manglik and cultural festivities today. Today, you will receive praises from the person holding a position in your organization.

Taurus

Social status will increase today. You need to take care of your health today. Those who are in the field of education will succeed today in their attempts. Creative efforts will flourish.

Gemini

Those who are in a relationship are likely to go out on a date today. Do not take a risk with your health as it should be your top priority. Family is going to hold your back as you are going to take a tough call super soon.

Cancer

Those who are in business are likely to crack the deal. You might face some problem in a relationship but communication is the key and thus it will be resolved. You will share a cordial relationship with co-workers today.

Leo

Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. The completion of some work will increase your self-confidence.

Virgo

You are likely to go out on a small trip and it will turn out to be pleasant. You will be able to complete a much-needed task and it will increase your influence in your office. Political ambition will be fulfilled.

Libra

The ongoing effort in the field of livelihood will flourish. Business reputation will increase. Gifts or honours will increase. You will get the much-needed support from your spouse.

Scorpio

Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. Your political career will shine. The completion of the much-awaited work will increase confidence.

Sagittarius

Business engagement will increase. You need to take care of your health. Do not take risks in economic and business matters at all. You may remain worried about the education of your children. Take care of your health.

Capricorn

Social prestige will increase. Do not take risks in economic matters. You are likely to get family support. You will get success and rewards. Family and social prestige will increase.

Aquarius

Political ambition will be fulfilled. There will be a share in the Manglik or cultural festival. Mutual relations will be cordial. The completion of the much-awaited work will increase confidence.

Pisces

There may also be a tense situation from a neighbour or subordinate employee. Will succeed in economic matters. It will be a wonderful day for you. You will get success in seeking cooperation from others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma