New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you to plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you might be more enthusiastic, you will perform well, it might help you maintain a good impression on seniors, you may also get some new responsibility. Related to legal matters you might hear some good news.

Taurus

Today you might complete all your difficult works, which may help increase your confidence level. Your previous investments might lead to some monetary gain. It achieves all this, you are suggested to avoid any arguments.

Gemini

Today might not be good, you can feel unhappy and dissatisfied with your things, You are advised to keep patience and take care of your family especially your parents.

Cancer

You will be more energetic today, your goal focus might excel and you may achieve all your targets. You might go out on work trips that might benefit you. Your friends and colleagues might help you with your work.

Leo

You might expect some good news and some reward on behalf of your social doings. You can be praised by immediate seniors and it can lead to promotions talk. You can also invest more into the family business for it to grow.

Virgo

Today might be your day as health can be good, which can lead to boosting self-confidence. You might not be able to maintain your image in order to complete some tasks.

Libra

You might end up disappointed today and for not doing that you are advised to control your behaviour or else you might face some losses. Couples are advised to remain careful and hold discussions in order to avoid any ups and downs.

Scorpio

You might attain peace for the day. You are also likely to make some investment in Capital in the business. You are also likely to enjoy a romantic getaway with your loved one. Couples might make some life-changing decisions. All the students might be blessed today.

Sagittarius

Today you are likely to remain happy for the day and enjoy some profits, your seniors might appreciate your efforts today. You are also likely to get some kind of promotion with new responsibility.

Capricorn

Today your day might be blessed and lead to a good health day. You may travel to some religious place today with family. You are likely to donate some amount to charity today.

Aquarius

Beware, You might get into some controversies. Take your elder blessing to avoid any such situation, you are advised not to argue with your loved ones. You should also avoid rush driving anyhow.

Pisces

Today is more likely your happy day. You can feel the peace around you. Focus on your goals. You are likely to visit on a romantic getaway with a loved one.

Posted By: Ashita Singh