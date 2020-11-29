Horoscope Today November 29, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: Do not get bothered by the activities of the children. Try to speak softly with others. Health will remain good. You will get support from the side of the family.

Taurus: You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from friends and colleagues. Keep your focus on one thing to achieve it.

Gemini: You may face trouble because of your colleague, boss or some senior at the workplace. You will get support from your son. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled.

Cancer: There are possibilities of travelling, be careful while going out. Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon.

Leo: You may face trouble because of your colleague, boss or some senior at the workplace. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health.

Virgo: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. Soon you will get some good news. Long run work will be accomplished.

Scorpio: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Finance will improve. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from the family.

Sagittarius: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. Your political career will shine. You will get success in social affairs.

Capricorn: You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from friends and colleagues. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. You will have to sort out your property disputes.

Aquarius: You may remain worried about the education of your children. Take care of your health. Stay patient. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Pisces: Finance will improve and you will get success in business. You will get fame and respect in society. You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Posted By: Srishti Goel