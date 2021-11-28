New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally Sunday is here and with this it's almost the end of the month. If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you to plan your day accordingly.

Aries: Today, you have to work on those things which will awaken your interest. However, there will be some stress due to family matters. You have to be health-conscious, therefore avoid eating junk food and exercise regularly. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Taurus: You will witness financial gains. Your relationship with others will become strong. There are chances that you will travel to new places for a change. Work done with creativity will bring fruitful results.

Gemini: The financial side will become strong. However, you may face tension due to your family. There are indications that you will attend any kind of family function. If you are married, then your life will be filled with happiness.

Cancer: If you are a student, then you will definitely get success. However, you have to work hard for it. People who own a business will get a new business partner. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Leo: There will be an improvement in financial matters. You will witness that people around you are helpful and will also cooperate with you. Married life will be happy. Gifts or honors will increase. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Virgo: There will be an increase in wealth, respect, position, prestige. Be cautious about your health and exercise regularly. Professional efforts will bear fruit. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial.

Libra: You may experience tension from your family’s end. However, you will get the support of your spouse. There is a need to be health-conscious. Avoid unnecessary arguments.

Scorpio: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. You will complete all your work with confidence. Work done with creativity will bring desired results. Drive carefully, as there is fear of accident.

Sagittarius: Family life will be happy. You will get support from an influential power. There is a need to be health-conscious, therefore exercise regularly, and avoid eating junk food. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Capricorn: Work that is pending for a long period of time will get completed. You will get the support of your father in every situation. Do not take risks in financial matters. Work done with hard work will bring desired results.

Aquarius: There are indications that you will travel to different places for a change. If you are a businessman, then you will get a new business partner, and your business will flourish. Relationships with others will remain cordial.

Pisces: Family prestige will increase. You will witness financial growth. You will get the support of your spouse. Expected progress will be made in the work done with intelligence.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen