Horoscope Today November 26, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Each person has a different characteristic that defines their zodiac sign and astrology offers interesting and accurate insights that could turn out to be of great help for the reader. Reading the horoscope beforehand could help you prepare for the things that are coming ahead for you. Thus, knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries:

It is going to be a pleasant day for those who are married. The placement of the stars suggests that your professional reputation will increase. Financially you will be strong today.

Taurus:

You need to be careful in terms of investing your money into some new venture. Engagement in creative work may increase. Your interest may increase in social work. Do not take risks in economic and business matters.

Gemini:

There will be harmony in mutual relationships. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health. You will get success in business.

Cancer:

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Those who are in the creative field will get fame and success. Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine.

Leo:

Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. The completion of some work will increase your self-confidence.

Virgo:

The stars suggest that your wealth and honour will increase today. You will be able to complete a much-needed task and it will increase your influence in your office. Political ambition will be fulfilled.

Scorpio:

Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. Your political career will shine. The completion of the much-awaited work will increase confidence.

Sagittarius:

You need to take care of your health. Do not take risks in economic and business matters at all. You may remain worried about the education of your children. Take care of your health.

Capricorn:

Social prestige will increase. Do not take risks in economic matters. You are likely to get family support. You will get success and rewards. Family and social prestige will increase.

Aquarius:

Political ambition will be fulfilled. There will be a share in the Manglik or cultural festival. Mutual relations will be cordial. The completion of the much-awaited work will increase confidence.

Pisces:

There may also be a tense situation from a neighbour or subordinate employee. Will succeed in economic matters. It will be a wonderful day for you. You will get success in seeking cooperation from others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma