New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope. Also, it will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: Today, you will meet new people and form new relationships with them. You will have the support of influential power. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Your family will support you in every situation. Overall, today will be a good day.

Taurus: Family prestige will increase. You will witness financial gains. Work done with efforts will bring fruitful results. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial. There will be an abundance of happiness.

Gemini: If you are a businessman, then all your business plans will be successful. Work done with effort and hard work will bring desired results. You will have the support and cooperation of influential power. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Cancer: You will witness gains in financial matters. If you own a business then, you will achieve fruitful results. Relationships with close friends and family will become stronger. Family life will be happy. The effort made will be fruitful.

Leo: If you run a business, then you will witness profit. There will be a boost in your confidence as you will complete the much-awaited task. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Virgo: You will witness financial gains. Gifts or respect will increase. There may be ideological differences in married life. Avoid unnecessary arguments.

Libra: Your relationship with others will improve. You will achieve success in every field however, you have to work hard for it. Family life will be happy. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial.

Scorpio: Work done with creativity will bring desired results. There will be profit in financial matters. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Health will remain lose because of extreme tension in the office. Exercise regularly.

Sagittarius: You will have the support of your father. If you own a business, then there are chances that you will make huge profits. You will form new relationships with others. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Capricorn: There is a need to be health-conscious, so avoid eating junk food and exercise regularly. There will be an atmosphere of tension from your in-law’s side. Avoid unnecessary arguments.

Aquarius: There will be a boost in confidence, and you will complete all your long-awaited work. People who own a business will make new business plans. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. People who are married will have an abundance of happiness. New relationships will be formed.

Pisces: You will get support from people in your office. Family obligations will be fulfilled. If you are a student and appearing for a competitive exam, then you will get success however, you have to work hard for it.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen