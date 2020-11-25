Horoscope Today November 25, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: You will get the reward for your hard work today. The placement of the stars suggests that your professional reputation will increase. You will be able to fulfil your family obligations.

Taurus: Married life will improve. There will be unexpected success in the field of livelihood. Engagement in creative work may increase. Your interest may increase in social work.

Gemini: It is going to be a lovely day for you. You will get much-needed support from your colleagues and seniors. Your wealth and social prestige will increase. Students will also get some success.

Cancer: You may get fame and success soon. There are possibilities of travelling, be careful while going out. Finance will improve. Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine.

Leo: The stars suggest that your wealth and honour will increase today. You will be able to complete a much-needed task and it will increase your influence in your office. Political ambition will be fulfilled.

Virgo: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. The completion of some work will increase your self-confidence.

Scorpio: There will be harmony in mutual relationships. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health. You will get success in business.

Sagittarius: You may remain worried about the education of your children. Take care of your health. Stay patient. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from friends and colleagues. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Family and social prestige will increase.

Aquarius: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. Your political career will shine. The completion of the much-awaited work will increase confidence.

Pisces: It will be a wonderful day for you. You will get success in seeking cooperation from others. The stars suggest that your financial condition might improve today.

Posted By: Srishti Goel