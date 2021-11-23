New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Tuesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you in awaring in advance regarding hurdles you are likley to face on the path to success.

Aries

Today, you may feel fresh and happy. This will keep you active and you may complete all your work on time at the professional front. Also, you may be rewarded for your excellent work. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant and happening.

Taurus

Today you may feel positive and this will help you in making appropriate decisions on the professional front. Also, you will perform excellently and seniors will be impressed by your work. On the financial front, you may make some gains that will help you in balancing your savings. On the personal front, you and your family members may go to a religious event, which will give you a lot of mental satisfaction.

Gemini

Today, you may feel happy and positive. Your friendly nature will help you in strengthening social contacts. Students are advised to remain focused on their studies in order to achieve desired results.

Cancer

Today things will go as planned as it's a favourable day for you. Desired results will be achieved both at the professional and academic front. If you are planning to start a new business then, it's a good day to take a plunge.

Leo

Today, your plans will be considered and turn out successful at the work front. The efforts will finally pay you off. On the financial front, your income and expenditure will be on the same page.

Virgo

On the business front, your income is likely to improve your financial standings. Salaried folks engaged in new projects will have to slow down their work as things will not go as planned. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant and you might spend quality time with family members.

Libra

Today, you might face some disruptions at the work front. However, with the help of your courage and confidence, it will not stop you from delivering error-free work on time. On the personal front, peace and harmony will prevail.

Scorpio

Today, people who are close to you might turn out to be problem-creators. On the professional front, you may have to face obstacles and obstructions. So stay calm and take all the decisions wisely else you may have to pay the consequences.

Sagittarius

Today, you find yourself inclined towards literature and the arts. It will encourage you to display your creativity to the world. You may receive some important information so stay alert. On the personal front, you will have a great day with friends.

Capricorn

Today, you will resolve the ongoing disputes among family members. However, things will still not be in your favour. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of yourself, else you may have to face the consequences.

Aquarius

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality. Also, you may plan to visit a religious place to regain your inner strength and peace. On the personal front, you will respect the feelings of your spouse, which will enhance your relationship.

Pisces

Today you are advised to stay positive even if people try to pull you down. On the work front, maintain coordination with your seniors and colleagues as they might help you in your tough times.

