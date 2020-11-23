Horoscope Today November 23, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: You will get support from the side of the family. The ongoing effort in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Try to speak softly with others. Finance will improve.

Taurus: Finance will improve and you will get success in business. You will get fame and respect in society. You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Gemini: Wealth, honor, fame and fame will increase. You will get support from your son. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled.

Cancer: You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from friends and colleagues. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Family and social prestige will increase.

Leo: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Finance will improve. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from the family. Political ambition will be fulfilled.

Virgo: Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon. There are possibilities of travelling, be careful while going out. Finance will improve.

Scorpio: There will be harmony in mutual relationships. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health. You will get success in business.

Sagittarius: You may remain worried about the education of your children. Take care of your health. Stay patient. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. The completion of some work will increase your self-confidence.

Aquarius: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. Your political career will shine. The completion of the much-awaited work will increase confidence.

Pisces: Married life will improve. There will be an unexpected success in the field of livelihood. Engagement in creative work may increase. Your interest may increase in social work.

Posted By: Srishti Goel