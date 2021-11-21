New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally Sunday is here and with this, the month is just one week away to end. If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions help in awarding people on types of shortcomings they can face in advance.

Aries

Today, you are advised to plan your work and pick the project carefully. On the business front, you are likley to introduce several changes to expand the business. However, there are chances that it might not turn out beneficial so think deeply or postpone the plans for the next day.

Taurus

Today, salaried folks might not have a good day as there are chances of transfer to some other city. On the personal front, you are likely to engage in a conflict with your spouse. So stay calm and try to handle the situation wisely.

Gemini

Today, you are likely to complete some of your long-stalled work. This will make you happy and you might plan a small trip with your family. However, you are advised to take good care of your health.

Cancer

Today is going to be a normal day for you. On the business front, you might implement new plans to achieve success. On the personal front, you may spend quality time with your family.

Leo

Today, you may feel confident and this will help you in handling important projects with ease. On the business front, you are likley to get some great offers that might turn beneficial so pick wisely.

Virgo

Today, you may have a good day at work. Seniors will acknowledge your hard work and might reward you for the same. Students will achieve success on the academic front. The working class may plan a small trip related to office work.

Libra

Today, you may face some obstacles in your business work. So you are advised to be patient and think thoroughly before taking any step. On the personal front, things will remain normal.

Scorpio

Today you are likely to spend your day with your friends. On the business front, you may initiate your friend to invest in your business. On the personal front, things will remain normal but you are advised to take good care of yourself.

Sagittarius

Today, you may achieve success in all the fields. Salaried folks might feel stressed due to the approaching deadline. However, you are advised to take good care of your health and eat timely, else you may be victim to some health issues.

Capricorn

Today, people associated with a business will get positive results. If you are planning to buy a property or want to sell it then it's a beneficial day.

Aquarius

Today, your family members may complain about not giving them enough time. However, instead of family, you might give time to family. On the personal front, your marital life will be harmonious and you will be able to resolve all the misunderstandings.

Pisces

Today, you may face some difficulties in the workplace so you are advised to be alert around your colleagues. Students are advised to work hard to achieve the desired success.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv