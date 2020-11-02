Horoscope Today November 2, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. Be vigilant in financial matters. Focus on creative work, you will get success.

Taurus: Finance will improve and you will get success in business. You will get fame and respect in society. You will get support from people. Your political career will shine. Social prestige will increase. Success will come in the field of education.

Gemini: Take control of the food and drink items. Health and reputation can be affected. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Cancer: Possibilities of going out. The journey will be pleasant, but be cautious. Lack of restraint on speech can also result in home discord. Be careful about your health.

Leo: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Finance will improve. Be cautious about your health, disease can be anti-active.

Virgo: You will be part of Mangalik and Sanskrit work. You will get success in the field of education. You will get support from the side of the family. Finance will improve.

Scorpio: Wealth, honor, fame and fame will increase.The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health.

Libra: Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine. There will be progress in business You may get fame and success soon. There are possibilities of travelling, be careful while going out.

Sagittarius: Your interest in social work will be increased. You will get support from a female officer. Take care of your health. Stay patient. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Relations will intensify. You can get support from higher officials.

Capricorn: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. Soon you will get some good news. Long run work will be accomplished.

Aquarius: Finance will improve. You will get support from your family. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled. Long run work will be accomplished. Will get the support and companionship of a spouse

Pisces: You will get support from the side of the family. You will get support from people. Your political career will shine. You will get success in social affairs.

Posted By: Srishti Goel