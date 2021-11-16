New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in organising your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may invest capital in property but be cautious while spending. On the work front, you may feel low-self esteem. So you are advised to not take any important decisions. Travelling is on the cards, which may prove beneficial.

Taurus

On the business front, you may have to borrow some money or take a loan to invest in your business. Property-related issues will be resolved. On the personal front, you may spend quality time with your family.

Gemini: Reverse of Queen of Wands

Today, you are advised to let bygones be bygones and start fresh. On the work front, you may take some important decisions so think wisely and carefully. On the personal front, things will remain normal and pleasant.

Cancer

Today, you are likley to face some obstacles at the work front. So be alert around your enemies. Also, if you believe in Vastu and try implementing that for better results. On the personal front, things will remain normal and pleasant. However, you are advised to control your speech.

Leo

On the work front, you are advised to not complete your work in haze rather give yourself some time as you are bound to make some careless mistakes that will hinder your success. On the personal front, you are likely to spend quality time with your spouse, this will enhance your bond and bring harmony in relations.

Virgo

Today, you may feel lonely and sad. So you are advised to not get too excited when someone tries to approach you as they might take advantage of your situation. Be confident and take all decisions wisely. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant and you may spend some quality time with your family.

Libra

Today you may have to make some changes in your daily routine to attain success. Also, you may have to take some important decisions related to your kids future. On the work front, you are likely to face some hurdles so stay calm and be alert around your colleagues.

Scorpio

Today, your long-pending wish will come true. On the work front, your colleagues and seniors might question your style of working so be ready with your answers. Also, you are advised to not lie else you may have to face its consequences.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likley to go on a shopping spree. However, you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure else you may end up exhausting your savings. On the work front, with the help of your excellent communication skills, you may crack a deal.

Capricorn

Today, you may engage in disputes related to property. So you are advised to stay calm and keep your points after thorough thinking. On the health front, you are likely to be a victim of an old disease.

Aquarius

On the work front, you may seek the help of your colleagues or seniors to complete the given task. On the personal front, your mother's health will start improving. However, you are advised to cook healthy food for her.

Pisces

Today is not a favourable day for you so, you are advised to remain alert when trying to help others. On the work front, take the advice of seniors when stuck in the middle of a situation.

