New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may have a good financial standing. On the work front, you may have a good day as all your tasks will be completed on time. You are likely to work at a fast pace. On the personal front, you may find yourself engaged in family affairs. Relatives might come over to visit you.

Taurus

Today, you may feel stressed and anxious due to ups and downs in business. So before taking any decision think twice. However, for salaried folks, the day will be pleasant and you will have good relations with your seniors. might remain under stress due to business.

Gemini

Today, you may engage in a conflict with family members over a petty issue. However, soon things will fall back to a place and harmony will be restored. On the financial front, you may spend money on worthless items, which migh affect your savings.

Cancer

On the business front, you may have to deal with some ups and downs. So stay calm and practice meditation. Salaried folks are also advised to remain focused on work as a slight mistake can cost you a huge. On the personal front, things will remain smooth and pleasant.

Leo

Today you may feel stressed due to problems on the professional front. So you are advised to complete a task one at a time and not burden yourself with responsibilities. On the financial front, you are advised to not negotiate or compromise, else you may suffer a loss.

Virgo

On the financial front, things seem pretty good as the inflow of cash will increase. If you are planning to invest capital then, avoid taking risks, else your family might suffer.

Libra

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as things will fall in place. All problems will be resolved and you heave a sigh of relief. On the personal front, things will remain smooth and pleasant. Job seekers might receive a great opportunity.

Scorpio

Today, you are advised to make decisions after giving a deep thought. Try not to rush into things even if it appears to be fine. On the personal front, you may have a good day and your family will support you when faced with difficulties.

Sagittarius

On the business front, you may crack a good deal and may gain profits. Salaried folks are advised to maintain their relations with seniors and colleagues. Also, you may be given an important responsibility.

Capricorn

On the personal front, don't let an outsider or a third person interfere in your family matters. On the health front, you may be a victim of allergies due to weather changes so take good care of yourself.

Aquarius

Today with the help of your intelligence, hard work and perseverance you will be able to achieve success. On the business front, you are likley to make some profits and achieve the heights of success.

Pisces

Today, you are advised to plan out your day and keep moving in the same manner as it will help you in achieving your goal. On the personal front, your family will support you in all kinds of situations.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv