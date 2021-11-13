New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally Saturday is here! If you are wondering how your weekend will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may get into conflict with a friend over money-related issues. However, don't worry as the dispute will be settled. You are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items.

Taurus

Today is an exciting day as you may achieve success in your respective field. However, people associated with the stock market and shares should be cautious. If you are planning to start something new then postpone it for some other day as it's not a good day to start.

Gemini

Today, you will be positive and balanced, this will help you in completing the task on time. Also, you may make some gains that will enhance your status and financial standings.

Cancer

Today, salaried folks are likely to work harder due to the workload. However, on the health front, it will be a good day and you may feel relaxed.

Leo

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed, this will help you in completing the task on time. On the business front, you may make some monetary gains that will enhance your liquidity.

Virgo

Today, you may feel relaxed as your desired work will be completed. However, you may have to wait for the final words. On the personal front, you are advised to don't get jealous of people around you.

Libra

Today, you may feel relaxed and happy as your health will start getting better. On the personal front, you may engage in a dispute with family members over a petty issue.

Scorpio

Today, you may feel happy as you will achieve success. Also, you might get rewarded for your hard work. On the business front, if you are planning to partner up with someone then it's a good time.

Sagittarius

Today, you are advised to avoid doing work related to loans. As it might hamper your personal relations. On the personal front, you may have a rough day due to a dispute with a neighbour.

Capricorn

Today, you will spend quality time with your family. This will enhance your relations and bring harmony. On the health front, you may be a victim of some kind of skin allergy. So you are advised to take extra care of yourself amid growing air pollution.

Aquarius

Today, you are likley to take some important decisions regarding a business deal. So you are advised to think thoroughly before announcing a final decision.

Pisces

Today is a good day as things will go as planned. Also, if you are planning to buy or purchase a property then it's the right time.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv