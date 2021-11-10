New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions play an essential role for an individual, as they helps them to know about their day, week, or month in a better way. If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: Work and studies done with efforts will bring desired results. You will witness financial gains. You will also form new relations with people. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Taurus: There will be expected progress in economic matters. Work done with intelligence will give fruitful results. You will keep your family. You will also get support from an influential power.

Gemini: Work done with creativity will give you desired results. Your relationship with your spouse will become stronger. If you are a student and appearing for a competitive exam, then you will get desired results, however, you have to do hard work.

Cancer: Family life will be happy. If you are a working professional, then you have to work with patience and you will defiantly get success. Take care f your heal and avoid junk food. You may feel confused in many matters in your personal and professional life. Don’t take any kind of risk as it may prove fatal for you.

Leo: Work done with creativity will bring desired results. Family life will be happy. If you are working professional, then you will get success in your work. Relationships with your spouse will remain cordial.

Virgo: If you are a married person, then your married life will be happy. Gifts or honors will increase. You will take interest in social, religious work. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Libra: Work done with effort and creativity will bring desired results. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Scorpio: You will have support from an influential power. You will also have support and cooperation from others. Work done with intelligence will bring fruitful results. You will form new relationships with people. Family prestige will increase.

Sagittarius: You will witness gains in the financial side. Wealth and fame will increase. You will get success in every field. Overall today is a good day for you.

Capricorn: There are possibilities that your financial crunch will reduce. You will also get support from an influential power. You will get expected results in fields. However, you have to work hard for it.

Aquarius: You will experience an increase in fame and fortune. You will get the support of your father in every matter. Progress will be made in the field of education competition. Take care of your health and do regular exercise.

Pisces: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will form new relations. If you are married, then your relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen