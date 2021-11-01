New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's a new month, a new day and also start of the winter season. So if you are wondering how the first day of November will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may take the help of negative activities to boost your confidence. So you are advised to try not to indulge in such activities as it might cause harm. Students are likely to remain focused on their studies.

Taurus

Today, you are likely to handle some new responsibilities. On the personal front, you are likley to feel the new freshness in your relationship with your spouse.

Gemini

Today, you are likely to be busy attending social gatherings and charitable work. On the financial front, you might get back your stuck money.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to be a victim of health-related issues such as cough or cold. So take good care of yourself and eat mindfully. On the personal front, things will remain normal and pleasant.

Leo

Today, you are advised to be extra cautioned while taking any important decisions, else you might get into trouble. On the professional front, you might have to face some challenges but you will be able to overcome all the messy situations soon.

Virgo

Today, you are advised to take good care of your health and avoid eating junk food. On the personal front, you are likley to meet an old friend.

Libra

Today, things will go as planned as time is in your favour. You will spend quality time with your family. Also, you might benefit from your ancestral property.

Scorpio

Today, you may remain busy as there will be an overload of work, which may cause mental stress. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, stay away from negative thoughts. On the personal front, you are likely to have conflicts with family members.

Sagittarius

On the business front, you can invest the money as the time is favourable. Also, you are likley to stay busy due to excessive workload.

Capricorn

Today, you are advised to work with your mind rather than your heart. Be cautionary while driving. On the personal front, you will not be able to spend quality time with your family.

Aquarius

Today, you are advised to stay calm and make decisions. Also, be careful while driving. On the personal front, things will remain harmonious between husband and wife.

Pisces

Today, you are advised to access control on your words, else you may find yourself in trouble. On the personal front, you are likley to remain worried due to ongoing family issues.

