New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, on the personal front, your relationship with family members will strengthen. The atmosphere in the house will be pleasant and harmonious. On the financial front, you are likley to make some gains, which will enhance your standings.

Taurus

Today, you are likley to be busy with your family, especially children. On the work front, you are likely to have a great day as seniors will recognise your work. Also, you may receive a reward for your hard work.

Gemini

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. On the work front, the day will be satisfactory, especially for salaried folks. However, for business people, the day will be busy. On the personal front, you are likely to help a friend.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to take important decisions on the work front. So you are advised to not take a decision in haze and think twice before finalising your decision. On the health front, you may experience some discomforts so eat mindfully and avoid junk food.

Leo

Today, you are likely to make some gains that will enhance your financial standings. On the professional front, you may receive some responsibility so be cautious while taking any decision.

Virgo

Today, you are likley to have a great day as the day will be in your favour. On the financial front, you are likely to make some gains, which will boost your financial health. Also, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality and visit a religious place.

Libra

Today, you are likley to enjoy some romantic moments with your lover or spouse. Also, you may receive some opportunities, so you are advised to grab it as soon as possible. On the work front, you are likely to have a pleasant day.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to have a good day as things will be in your favour. You are likely to engage in a task, which might take you to heights of success. Also, your pending work will get completed. Harmony and peace will prevail on the personal front.

Sagittarius

Today, you are advised to take help or advice from the elderly or seniors when stuck in difficulty. On the work front, you are likely to have a pleasant day. However, you are advised to stay alert around your colleagues. On the personal front, you may get the support of your friends.

Capricorn

Today with help of strong communication skills you are likely to overcome all the messy situations. However, you are advised to be more patient while resolving any situation. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant day.

Aquarius

Today, at the workplace you are likely to take a major decision, which might turn out beneficial in long run. On financial matters, take the help of seniors or experts.

Pisces

Today, you may have a satisfactory day as you are likely to spend quality time with your family and friends. On the work front, you may get help from seniors when stuck in difficulty.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv