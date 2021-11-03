New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will get your partner's support. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be closeness in relationships. There will be tremendous progress in creative work.

Taurus

Be aware of fire accidents. There may be some disruption in family and business matters, but you will get the support of your life partner. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Gemini

The financial side will be strong. The work done with intelligence will be completed. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Progress will be made in the field of education competition. New relationships will be formed.

Cancer

You will get success in financial matters. There will be an increase in household items. Will take interest in social work. Participate in cultural festival. There will be closeness in relationships.

Leo

Will be successful in taking cooperation from others. Brother and sister will get support. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be progress in creative work. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Virgo

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Will be busy with homework. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will get success in family and business matters. New relationships will be formed.

Libra

Confidence will increase by the completion of any work. There will be participation in family or cultural festival. Expected progress will be made in the field of education competition.

Scorpio

There will be sweetness in relationships. Be aware of fire, fear or accident. The effort made will be worthwhile. Confidence will increase with the completion of any task.

Sagittarius

The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Business plan will come to fruition. There will be closeness in relationships. There will be running. There will be success in the work done with intelligence.

Capricorn

You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. There will be support from the father or the head of the household, but will remain worried due to the children. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Aquarius

Financial stress will increase. Will be busy in family and business work. You will get success in creative work. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. New relationships will be formed.

Pisces

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be closeness in relationships. Family life will be happy. There will be progress in financial matters. Unexpected success will come in creative work.

