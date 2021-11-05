New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help a person to know about their day in a better way. If you are also wondering how your day will be, then go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries: Today is a tough day for you, as you may face problems in your house. You will not feel happy throughout the day. However, work done with effort will give you desired results.

Taurus: You will have all the happiness in your married life. Family prestige will increase. You will see financial growth. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. There is a need for exercise.

Gemini: Avoid unnecessary arguments as you may end up in a fight. Do not take risks in financial matters as there is a chance that you will face loss. Work done with creativity and effort will bring desired results.

Cancer: If you are a married person, then there will be happiness in your life. You will have financial gains. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Overall today is a good day for you.

Leo: If you are a businessman, then you will think of expanding it, and the reputation of your business will also increase. Mutual relations will remain cordial. You will also take interest in social work.

Virgo: Today, you will buy new household items. Work done with creativity will give fruitful results. You will also feel that your confidence has increased.

Libra: Today, you will meet your relatives and loved ones. You will complete all your tasks with confidence. Your relations with your friends will remain sweet. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Scorpio: There will be an atmosphere of tension in your house due to property issues. Avoid interfering with others, and don’t let anyone else interfere in your work. Work done with efforts will bring fruitful results.

Sagittarius: The work done with intelligence will bring desired results. You will have support from your spouse. The effort made will be worthwhile. You will also form relations with new people today.

Capricorn: Family prestige will increase. You will witness gains in your financial matters. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. You will be happy throughout the day.

Aquarius: There will be an increase in your confidence, and you will focus on your work properly. With your efforts and hard work, you will defeat your opponent. Work done with efforts will bring fruitful results. The financial side will become more strong.

Pisces: If you are a businessman, then you will witness a boost in your business. Work done with efforts will bring fruitful results. You will have the support of your spouse, and your family life will be happy.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen