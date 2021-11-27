New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are advised to plan your tasks as it will help you in completing them on time. Jobseekers might receive good news. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Taurus

On the business front, you are advised to maintain transparency in partnership. Salaried folks are advised to not interfere in the work of subordinates else they may have to face the consequences.

Gemini

On the business front, those involved in traders of marble-granite are likely to make a good profit. On the health front, things might not go as planned so eat mindfully.

Cancer

Salaried folks are advised to put in efforts to achieve success. The day will be good in terms of health. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant at home.

Leo

You are advised to use your political and social contacts in case of any problem. On the work front, things will remain pleasant but you are advised to maintain good relations with seniors.

Virgo

Today, you are advised to keep your expenses under control, else you may have to face consequences. On the work front, things will remain pleasant and you may get rewarded for your excellent work.

Libra

If you are planning to expand your business then it's a good day to take the initiative. Salaried folks will be able to complete their task on time and might get rewarded for their work.

Scorpio

Today, salaried folks may feel happy as their work will get acknowledged by their seniors. On the business front, if you are planning to partner up with someone, then do it seriously.

Sagittarius

On the personal front, you may engage in some dispute or disagreement with neighbours. On the work front, things will remain pleasant and you may get rewarded for your work.

Capricorn

Today, you will spend quality time with your family despite the plethora of work. On the work front, you may be able to complete all your tasks on time. On the health front, you may be a victim of allergy.

Aquarius

On the personal front, you may spend quality time with your family. This will help you in bonding and understanding everyone's perspective. On the work front, things will remain pleasant and happening.

Pisces

Today things will go as planned as luck willfully support you. On the work front, your seniors will acknowledge your work and may promote you to a high position.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv