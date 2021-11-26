New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Friday will be, then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you plan your day in a better way.

Aries - If you are a student, then today is the best day for you to begin with your course. People who are working professionals will focus on their work. Health will remain good. Happiness and enthusiasm will remain in your mind. People who own their businesses will witness financial stability and growth.

Taurus - Today is the best day of the week for people who belong Taurus zodiac sign, as businessmen, working professionals, and students will do their work with focus and enthusiasm. There is an indication that you will go on family trips and spend quality time with them. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Gemini- Today, you will get rid of your stress and problems. There will be an abundance of happiness in your family. Today is the best day for you to invest, as investments made today will prove beneficial for you in the future. Your relations with your mother will remain good.

Cancer- Today, your health will remain lose due to fatigue and laziness. There are chances that you will get money from various sources but, you have to work hard for it. Relations with your spouse will remain cordial.

Leo - Today, you will feel energetic and will complete your work on time. There are possibilities that you will go on trips. Drive carefully as the fear of accident remains. There will be an ideological difference with your spouse. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Virgo - Today is your best day of the week, as you will get success in every field. If you own a business, then there are possibilities that you will get profit. Don’t take an important decision in the heat of the moment. Overall, the day will be pleasant for you.

Libra- Today, there are chances that your expenditure will increase, therefore avoid spending unnecessary money or, else you will have to face a financial crisis. There may be bitterness in your relationship with your spouse. You will feel low because of your health. Exercise regularly.

Scorpio - If you are a student, then today you have to focus extra on your studies and work hard. Today is the best day for you to invest in a house. Relations with the spouse will remain cordial.

Sagittarius- You may witness an improvement in your work today. You will have support from your father in every matter. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial. Take proper care of your mother’s health.

Capricorn - Today will be a good day for you as you will witness financial gains. There will be ideological differences with your spouse. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Health will remain good, and you will feel energetic throughout the day.

Aquarius- Today, you should be careful while driving, as the fear of accident remains. Today is a good day for you to invest in properties. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial. Overall, today will be a normal day for you.

Pisces - If you are a student, then today is the best day for you to work hard and focus on your studies. The business class is likely to get progress with a new partner. You will witness financial gains. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen