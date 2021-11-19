New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries - Today, you will witness a happy and soothing atmosphere at your place. You will witness financial gains. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial. You will get money from various sources. Take care of your health and do regular exercise.

Taurus - Today, you may feel sad due to disappointing results in every field. So be patient and work with full effort. Do not take any decision in heat of the moment, as it may prove fatal for you.

Gemini - Today is an auspicious day for investments, as investments done today will prove beneficial for you in the future. There are unexpected possibilities of some people coming to your house as guests. Avoid working continuously at it may affect your health.

Cancer - Today is the best day of the week for you, as you will make a profit in business. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial. Take important decisions carefully. You will be independent. Overall, the day will be pleasant for you.

Leo - Today, there are chances that you will participate in religious activities. If you are a student, then you will focus on your studies and work hard to achieve your goals. If you are a businessman, then today is the best day for you to invest in a new business. Your attachment towards your spouse will increase. Health will be normal.

Virgo- Today, you may feel a little sad because of the obstacles in your work. Be careful while driving as the fear of accident remains. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with the spouse. Take care of your health and avoid eating fast food.

Libra - If you are unmarried, then you will receive marriage proposals from people. If you are a businessman then, you will work with a new business partner. Auspicious results will be obtained in the court case. Relationship with spouse will be good. You will witness financial gains. There are indications of getting money or financial assistance from the in-law's side. Be careful about your health.

Scorpio- Today, you may feel low because of your health. Beware of enemies, and do not share your work strategies with anyone otherwise you might get betrayed. Do not borrow money from people as it may get hard for you to return. If you are appearing for competitive exams, then you will surely get success. Avoid any unnecessary arguments.

Sagittarius- If you are a student, then you will focus on your studies. Businessmen can take important decisions. If you are a working professional, then your day will remain normal. Your health will be good, and you will feel energetic.

Capricorn- You will have the support of your mother in every matter. If you want to invest in property, then today is the best day for you to do so. There will be cordial relations with the life partner.

Aquarius - Today, you have to do hard work and effort to achieve your goals. Drive carefully, as the fear of accident remains. Take special care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Pisces - Today is a day for you to struggle hard, due to which you may remain tense and tired. You will get the support of your siblings. Take important decisions carefully. Money will come only through hard work. Relations with the spouse will remain cordial.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen