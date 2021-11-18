New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you may witness happiness around you and you may enjoy your day's work. Vital power will play important help you make tough decisions that will increase your profits. You are likely to plan a work-related trip. You are advised to control your eating habits to avoid stomach issues.

Taurus

Your day is likely to be dull, sleeplessness may affect your mental and physical health. You may get upset because of your health issues. You may be a victim of conspiracy so you are advised to look out for yourself.

Gemini

Your day will be filled with happiness. At work, you are likely to make decisions that will benefit you. You may expect a new source of income that is likely to boost your savings.

Cancer

Today you might have a busy day at work. You might be not able to give your family time due to mental tiredness. Job seekers may find success in their job hunt today. Professionally you might excel.

Leo

Your day might start happy. You may complete all your tasks in an efficient way. You might visit the religious place and make some donations to charity. Love couples might develop trust in their relationship.

Virgo

Today you may feel unhappy, you might feel dull as it will affect your way of working. You might delay some work. It is advised to avoid tours or rush driving. Love couples might break up.

Libra

Today you will feel a positive vibration around you. You might feel everything is under control. You may plan to start a new business venture in a partnership. You might go on some long-distance travel.

Scorpio

Today you will perform your best office work, you might connect with your boss more and can try your hands on new responsibility. Your chronic health issues might be cured now. Job seekers can find new job opportunities.

Sagittarius

You may feel your life becomes challenging, you may take your elder's advice. you need to keep patience. Your kid's education might make you feel upset. Investors are advised to avoid any speculated decisions.

Capricorn

Today you might get dissatisfied with your work. You are advised to read all the work-related documents carefully. You are advised to follow your own gut before investing in anything.

Aquarius

You might get busy with social gatherings and family occasions. It might benefit to expand your network. You may also plan for a work-related short trip. You are advised to keep patience while interacting with any person.

Pisces

You might be busy today with family functions, You may behave politely to people around you. You might spend money on buying artifacts and other things, You may hear some good news.

Posted By: Ashita Singh