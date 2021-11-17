New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries: Today, you may witness some auspicious work taking place at your home. You will get support from your life partner in every matter. With all your hard work, you will defeat your opponent. Work done with intelligence and efforts will bring desired results.

Taurus: Today, you will be involved in some social work. Drive carefully as the fear of accident is there. You will get support from your father. Work done with intelligence will give you expected results.

Gemini: There will be participation in Manglik or cultural festival. You may also have travel plans. Family prestige will increase. Creative efforts will bear fruit. You will also form new relations.

Cancer: You will witness financial gains. Relationships with others will become better. You will have the support and companionship of your spouse. Work done with creativity will bear fruitful results. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Leo: You will have the support of your father in every work. Work done with hard work will be completed. You will witness gains in financial matters. You will get success in the field of education competition.

Virgo: Today, your family will remain happy. Gifts or honors will increase. You will be filled with confidence and will complete your work properly. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Libra: You will get the support of your life partner. If you are a working professional, then you will get success in every field. Constructive efforts will bear fruit. People who are married, their life will remain happy and will have the support of their spouses.

Scorpio: Your work will be appreciated. People who are working professionals will witness an increase in confidence. New relationships will be formed.

Sagittarius: There will be participation in Manglik or cultural festival. You will invest in social work. Gifts or honors will increase. You will be busy with your work. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial.

Capricorn: Relationships with people will become stronger. You will take interest in social work. New relationships will be formed. You will also have gain confidence and will complete your work with full effort.

Aquarius: You will remain busy because of a lot of work. You may also feel unnecessary confusion and tension in your life. Be cautious about your health and avoid eating junk food. You will witness progress in work done with efforts and intelligence.

Pisces: You will have the support of influential power. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may cost a lot to you. Take care of your health and do regular exercise.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen