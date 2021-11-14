New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally the last day of the week is here! If you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries - Today is a good and happy day for you. You will make new relationships. If you are a student, then you will focus on your studies. People who own a business will think of expanding it, and working professionals will witness growth in their jobs. Take care of your health and do regular exercise.

Taurus - Today, your day is going to bring you happiness, and a great atmosphere of mutual harmony for your home. You will witness financial gains, and there are different sources from which you can get money. This is the right time for you to invest in a property. You will get the support of your life partner in all fields.

Gemini - Today, you have to work hard to achieve your goals. Work done with efforts will bring you desired results. You will have cordial relations with your younger siblings, and they will also help you. Happiness will remain between couples. This time is not auspicious for investing in any new business.

Cancer - Today is an auspicious day for you to invest in properties. It is a possibility that a guest will visit your house. Work done with efforts will bring desired results. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Leo - Today is your day of perfection, as you will get success in every field. If you are a businessman, then there are high chances that you will earn good money. If you are unmarried, then you will get marriage proposals. Your relations with your life partner will be cordial, and you will also give their full cooperation.

Virgo- Today, your expenditures are likely to get increased. You may also witness some financial loss. You will have arguments with your partner. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Libra- Today, you will witness your dreams becoming reality. Work done with efforts will bring desired results. You will get the support of your elder siblings. Invest in fixed deposits or mutual funds. You will also get respect in society.

Scorpio- Today, you will get cooperation from different people. Businessmen will plan to expand their business. Your life partner will be happy and satisfied. There are chances that you will get more income from different sources.

Sagittarius - Today is a good day for you as you will get success in every field. If you are a student, then you will focus and work hard in your studies. Your relationship with your spouse will be sweet. Overall success will be achieved in all fields. You will have good health, and you will be happy.

Capricorn- Today, you will be able to get the money that has been stuck for a long time. You will get the best results in every field. Be careful while driving as the fear of accident hovers on you. Do not take an important decision in the heat of the moment.

Aquarius- If you are unmarried, then there are chances that you will get marriage proposals. This is the best time for the lovers to take a step towards a new love affair. Take proper care of your health. Overall, today is the best day for you.

Pisces- If you are a student, then you will be busy with your studies. People who own their business will witness profit in it. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial. Take care of your health.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen