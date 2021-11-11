New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by reading your daily horoscope. Take a quick glance at your horoscope and plan your day accordingly.

Aries- Today, the tenth transit of the Moon is favorable for you in various development. You will get success in every field. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. Red colour is auspicious.

Taurus- Today, you will be devoted to spirituality. You will also plan to invest in a property. Green colour is auspicious for you. Prestige and honours will increase.

Gemini- You may witness financial gains. If you are a working professional, then you will think of changing your current job. However, health is not in the right state, so take care of your health and do regular exercise. Blue colour is auspicious for you.

Cancer- If you are a working professional, then you will surely get success. Your most of the time will be devoted to your family. Yellow colour is auspicious for you. Overall today seems a good day.

Leo- If you are a businessman, then you will get success however, you have to do hard work for it. People who are working in banks will get increment and success. Be cautious about health today and avoid eating junk food. Orange colour is auspicious for you.

Virgo- If you have your own business, then you will gain profit. Prestige and honour will increase. You will achieve success in every field.

Libra - People who are working will get new opportunities. Your health will remain in good shape. Work done with creativity will give you desired results. Green colour is auspicious for you.

Scorpio- If you are a working professional, then you may face some problems in your job. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. Students are required to concentrate on their studies. Purple colour is auspicious for you.

Sagittarius- Today, the second transit of the Moon but the third transit of Jupiter is very favorable. You will get success in every official work. You will receive money from unpredictable sources. Yellow colour is auspicious for you.

Capricorn- You will get success in every field. People who are associated with politics will get expected results. Health will be in a good shape. Purple colour is auspicious for you.

Aquarius- The twelfth transit of the Moon and the presence of Jupiter in this sign will give balanced results. Today is a good day, for students and you can concentrate on your studies well. Blue colour is as auspicious for you.

Pisces - The eleventh transit of the Moon is auspicious. You may witness a great advantage in your professional life. Take care of health and exercise regularly. Yellow colour is auspicious for you.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen