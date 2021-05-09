Horoscope Today, May 9, 2021: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally second Sunday of May is here and so is Mother's Day 2021. It is one of the most auspicious days and the best opportunity to express your love for your mother. If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Make plans to celebrate Mother's Day accordingly.

Aries Horoscope

Today you may feel upset and disappointed. So you are advised to keep your arrogance in control else you might have to face some consequences. Love birds are advised to avoid discussion on worthless topics.

Taurus Horoscope

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. Your losses may convert into profits. Health issues of your parents will start getting cure and your stuck money will come back.

Gemini Horoscope

Today you may feel enthusiastic. Your seniors are likely to appreciate your work. also, there are chances that owing to the hard work you might get promoted. You are likely to spend some quality time with your family.

Cancer Horoscope

Today is a good day as you are blessed by a positive moon. You are likely to witness some gains in your business that will boost your savings. You might also spend money on purchasing some artefacts to decorate your home.

Leo Horoscope

Today you may feel dull as you will be the victim of health issues. This will affect your personal and professional life. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Virgo Horoscope

Today you are likely to be interested in artefacts that will enhance your creativity and might plan to renovate your house. Love birds get ready to take a big step as wedding bells are ringing.

Libra Horoscope

Today you may feel healthy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. You are likely to get back your stuck money. Your opponents will be under control.

Scorpio Horoscope

Today you may feel dull and this will make you careless, lazy and impatient. You may not be able to focus on your work. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, don't make any important decision related to your personal or professional life.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Today may feel negativity around you because your moon is negative. So you are advised to stay calm and practise meditation for mental peace. Also, don't expect much from others else you will get disappointment.

Capricorn Horoscope

With the help of elders' blessings, you will be able to overcome all the messy situations. Also, you are likely to complete all your tasks on time. Disputes with your siblings will be resolved.

Aquarius Horoscope

Today your losses may convert to profits, this will boost your financial health. Your business might flourish boosting your financial health. You are likely to spend some quality time with your family.

Pisces Horoscope

Today you are blessed by a positive moon. This will help you in being energetic, happy and you are likely to enjoy your work to fullest. You will spend some quality time with your family especially your mother.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv