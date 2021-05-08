Horoscope Today, May 8, 2021: Scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope and know whether it will be a dull day or you are likely to get gains in investments.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally we have entered the first day of the weekend and we know that you are quite eager to know how your Saturday will be. So don't worry scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope and know whether it will be a dull day or you are likely to get gains in investments. Also with the help of astrological predictions, you can get to know what challenges you are likely to face. So what are you waiting for, read on and plan your day accordingly

Aries

Today you may feel impatient and negative thought will bother you. Your arrogance might make things difficult for you, so you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, don't make any important decisions.

Taurus

Today with the help of the elder's blessings you might overcome all messy situations. You will regain your focus by the middle of the day. those looking after family business will witness a growth in the liquidity of their business.

Gemini

your bonding with your boss might get improved today. He is likely to appreciate your work and might offer a promotion because of your excellent work. Today you are likely to meet an influential person who might turn beneficial in near future.

Cancer

Today you may feel dull and upset, however with the help of elders blessing you are likely to overcome all the hurdles. You are advised to stay patient as by the middle of the day things will start falling to place and you might feel relaxed and happy again.

Leo

Today you may feel lazy and dull as old health issues are likely to affect your day. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your tasks. You are advised to avoid rash driving.

Virgo

Today you are likely to spend quality time with your family and might have romantic moments with your spouse. This will enhance harmony and boost your bonding. You are advised to sign important documents only after thorough reading.

Libra

Today you may feel enthusiastic, happy and energetic as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete all your work. You are likely to go into self-analysis mode which will help you in regaining your lost confidence.

Scorpio

Today with the help of communication skills you are likely to solve many problems. Your enthusiasm will be at the peak so regularise your enthusiasm accordingly. You are likely to go into self-analysis mode for a while which will help you in gaining confidence.

Sagittarius

Today you may not able to enjoy your personal and professional life. Don't let your ego and arrogance ruin your relations with your spouse so you are advised to try controlling it by practising meditation.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to be involved in some social work, this will boost your network and might turn out beneficial in near future. You are likely to bag an important deal that will turn out beneficial.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items so you are advised to have some control over your expenditure. Love birds are advised to avoid worthless topics as it might lead to serious conflicts.

Pisces

With the help of your siblings and social network you are likely to venture into a new business, this will give you appropriate gains. So you are advised to give your best.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv