New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, we have reached the doorsteps of the weekend. As Friday is here you must be wondering how your day will be before weekend kickstarts, so scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions help people in knowing about the opportunities they are likely to get and helps them in preparing for upcoming challenges. Also with the movement of stars, one can predict how lucky your day will be.

Aries

Today you may feel dissatisfied. Also, you are likely to feel dull and lazy, this will affect your work efficiency and you might end up making silly mistakes. Love birds are advised to not indulge in topics related to marriage.

Taurus

Today with the help of your internal power may feel happy and relaxed. This will help you in maintaining a balance between work and professional life. Your boss might appreciate you and might give a promotion.

Gemini

Today you may feel happy as you are blessed by a positive moon. Your boss is likley to appreciate your work style. This will boost your confidence and you might improve your work style and efficiency more. You are likely to meet an influential person who might turn out beneficial in future.

Cancer

Today you may feel happy and messy situations will be under control. You are likely to visit a religious place for peace and inner strength. You may also donate a handsome amount to charity.

Leo

Today you might go into a self-analysis mood after feeling lonely. This will affect your mood, you may feel irritated, arrogant etc. You are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Virgo

Today you may feel positive as you are blessed by a positive moon. Your creativity will be at its peak and you might plan to renovate your house. You are likely to spend some money on artefacts to decorate your house. Disputes with the spouse will be resolved.

Libra

Today, you are likely to give your best shot. This will impress the boss and he might end up giving you a new responsibility in terms of promotions. Disputed with siblings might get resolved.

Scorpio

Today you are likely to be busy in your personal life related to kids and their education. Singles might plan for higher studies to boost their career. Married couples are likely to hear some good news that will brighten up their day.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel upset, dissatisfied and dull. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not able to complete your tasks. You are advised to keep calm and don't sign important documents without reading.

Capricorn

Today you may complete all your projects including the tough ones. You might help some needy people. Your dispute with siblings will be resolved and this will enhance harmony in your relationship.

Aquarius

Today, you may be busy with some work related to the family. Your politeness will attract people around you. This will enhance your image in front of your colleagues and relatives. You are likely to spend some money on purchasing artefacts to decorate your home.

Pisces

Today with the help of the elder’s blessing you will overcome all messy situations. You may feel more focused which will help you in achieving your goals. Those handling businesses may get profit.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv