Horoscope Today, May 6, 2021: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down and have look at your daily astrological predictions.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down and have look at your daily astrological predictions. It will help you in overcoming challenges that you are likely to face today. Also with the movement of stars, one can get to know whether it a lucky day to start a new venture or not.

Aries

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. This will boost your work efficiency. You may also experience harmony and peace in your personal life. Your family might support you in making tough decision related to your career.

Taurus

Today, you feel spiritually inclined and might even visit a religious place. Your bonding with the boss will improve. You are advised to control your tongue in front of your spouse.

Gemini

Today, you may be busy in your professional and personal life. You are likely to attend a social get-together. This will help you in building the social network that might help you in future.

Cancer

Today, you may feel dull and lazy due to sleeplessness. This will affect your work efficiency and you might end up committing careless mistakes in your work. You are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, avoid spicy food as it might affect your digestive issues.

Leo

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency. Also, you may feel healthy and all the issues will start curing.

Virgo

Today you may feel happy and peaceful. You are likely to get an opportunity on the work front so grab it to enhance your career. Love birds might spend some romantic moments together.

Libra

Today you might go into self-analysis and self-exploration mode which might help you in filtration. You may feel confident and will face all the challenges bravely. How ever, you are advised not to expect more from people around you.

Scorpio

Today you may not be able to enjoy your personal and professional life. Also, you might feel disappointed with the results. Your short temper might hamper your work and relations. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Sagittarius

You may feel happy and healthy as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete all your tasks. Your family business will flourish.

Capricorn

Today is all about peace. Your boss might appreciate your work. You may find a balance in earnings and expenditure. This will improve your financial health. Love birds are likely to spend some romantic moments together.

Aquarius

You are likely to get the support of your family members. Your family business will grow after implementing an innovative idea. This will improve your status in society. Also, it will bring harmony at home.

Pisces

Today you may not feel your best health-wise. So you are advised to take good care of your self and try to take a good sleep. This might affect your work efficiency and you might end up making silly mistakes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv