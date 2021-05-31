Horoscope May 31, 2021, Monday: Before you begin your day, take a quick glance at what's there in store for your stars today and plan your day accordingly. Read on to know about your zodiac sign.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign have their own story. Know about what your sun sign has to say about you. Take a look at today's horoscope and plan your day accordingly. Also, don't forget to have a glance at today's Panchang too. Scroll down to read more.

Today's Panchang

Day: Monday, Jyeshtha month, Krishna Paksha, Shashthi Rashifal.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's direction: East.

Special: Panchak (Starts at 03:59 PM and ends at 11:28 PM on June 05)

Today's Bhadra: Starts from 01:06 PM and ends on 01 June at 12:51 PM.

Horoscope

Aries: There may be obstruction in the field of work. Friendship relations will be cordial. There is a need to be health conscious. Do not take risks in financial and business matters.

Taurus: Will be supported by father or higher officer. The completion of a task will increase confidence. Sweetness will come in married life. New relationships will be formed.

Gemini: Family time is good. The economic side will be strong. There will be cooperation of government power. Gifts or honors will increase. Creative efforts will flourish.

Cancer: The completion of a task will increase self-confidence. Married life will be happy. Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be undue progress in the field of education competition.

Leo: There will be an unprecedented success in creative works. The ongoing efforts in the field of livelihood will be fruitful. Social prestige will increase. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Virgo: Relationships will strengthen. Business efforts will prosper. There will be support from women officers. Religious trends will increase. Creative efforts will flourish.

Libra: Work done with wisdom skills will be done. Marital life will improve. Business reputation will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be sweetness in the relationship.

Scorpio: May get stress from the in-law side. Business reputation will increase. Money, fame, fame will increase. There will be cooperation of government power. Creative efforts will flourish.

Sagittarius: Married life will be happy, but stress will come from a relative. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. Will have to keep restraint on speech.

Capricorn: Gifts or honors will increase. Success will be found in the field of education competition. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Business efforts will prosper. New relationships will be formed.

Aquarius: Business efforts will prosper. Relationships will strengthen. Gifts or honors will increase. Can be busy with home work. Creative efforts will flourish.

Pisces: Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be cooperation of government power. Business reputation will increase. There will be harmony in mutual relationships.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal