New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: May is heading towards the end and you must be wondering how your last weekend of this month will be, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day perfectly.

Aries Horoscope

Today you may be busy at work and are likely to implement innovative ideas plans that help your network grow. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some romantic moment with your spouse. this will boost your relationship and bring harmony.

Taurus Horoscope

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will enhance your work efficiency and you might get a reward from your boss for your hard work. Also, your subordinates are likely to help you finish off your work on time.

Gemini Horoscope

Today you may feel unhealthy which will make you dull and lazy. So you are advised to stay calm and avoid making decisions related to your career. Also, don't start a new business and postpone the plan for few days.

Cancer Horoscope

Today you may feel happy, energetic and enthusiastic. This will boost your work efficiency and you might complete all your work on time. Also, you are likely to make quick decisions related to work or business with ease.

Leo Horoscope

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will keep you healthy and other medical issues will start getting cured. You are likely to get back your stuck money.

Virgo Horoscope

Today you are blessed by Jupiter. This will boost your confidence and you will make decisions with ease. Today, you are likely to be decisive and don't miss the opportunities coming your way. You are likely to spend money on your family and friends.

Libra Horoscope

Today you may feel dull which will affect your mood and you may not enjoy your day. Arrogance will take over you affecting both personal and professional relations. So you are advised to stay calm and avoid engaging in pity arguments.

Scorpio Horoscope

You may feel energetic and perform excellently at work. Today your hard work might pay off boosting your confidence. Disputes with siblings related to property will be resolved. You are likley to meet an influential person that might turn out beneficial in near future.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Today you may feel happy as you are blessed by the moon. Your communication skills will pay you off well. On the business front, with the help of your colleagues, you might be able to take some important decisions for the growth of your business.

Capricorn Horoscope

Today is a good day as you will have good vitality and you may enjoy your work to the fullest. You are likely to spend some romantic moments with your spouse. This will enhance your relation and bring harmony. Love birds are advised to avoid worthless topics for discussion.

Aquarius Horoscope

Today you may feel dull as old health issues might arise. This will make you impatient and in the haze, you are likely to take some wrong decisions. So you are advised to stay calm and avoid making any decisions. Also, keep a check on your expenditure.

Pisces Horoscope

Today you may feel happy as you are blessed by the moon. Your losses might convert into profits. You are likely to take some quick decisions that might turn out fruitful in near future.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv