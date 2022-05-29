New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today's day will be filled with ups and downs. You will have to work hard to achieve your goals. There is a need to be health conscious. Avoid heated arguments.

Gemini - Today will turn out to be a good day for all the people who belong to the Gemini zodiac sign. You will witness financial gains. Your work that has been stuck for a long time will get completed. You will spend time with family and go for an outing.

Taurus - People who belong to the Taurus zodiac sign will feel lethargic throughout the day. However, there is a need to pamper yourself. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Cancer - Today's day will bring a lot of emotions to your mind. Try avoiding overwhelming emotions as they may create problems for you. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Leo - Today is your good day as you will witness financial gains. However, there is a need to take care of your health and avoid Junk food. There are chances that you will go for a picnic with your family.

Virgo - Today's day might be filled with blessings. You are likely to get control over your mind to decide things. You can expect some good incentives for your work. Do not worry about kids' health.

Libra - You will get busy with family today, your day may get even more exciting after you might decide to do something good with your profession, and Students are likely to get better at studying.

Scorpio - Today, you will witness financial gains. Money will be benefited from all sides. Today you will fulfill your responsibility well. You will discuss new plans. You will get support from your parents. You will feel healthy. Keep restraint on speech.

Sagittarius - Today's day will bring a lot of surprises for you. You may end up meeting an old friend. Your relationship with your spouse will remain cordial. Work hard to achieve your goals.

Capricorn - There will be an atmosphere of joy in the house. Relations with friends and relatives will be sweet. New business ideas will come to mind. You will have the support of your life partner.

Aquarius - Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will be inclined towards spirituality. You can participate in any religious event. You will meet old friends.

Pisces - Today, you will be in a dilemma because of lots of matters. The mind will be disturbed due to not taking the right decision at the right time. Challenges may be faced in jobs or business. Keep restraint on speech.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen