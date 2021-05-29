If you are wondering how your first day of the weekend will be then, scroll down below to know your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your first day of the weekend will be then, scroll down below to know your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries Horoscope

You may feel relaxed as patience will help you in dealing with messy situations. You are likely to visit a religious place to gain inner strength. You might donate a handsome amount to charity or help a needy person.

Taurus Horoscope

You may feel dull and unhappy. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your task on time. Delay in submission might hamper your reputation and status among colleagues.

Gemini Horoscope

Today you may feel positive and relaxed as things will be under control. things will go as per plan. You may plan to venture into a new business that might turn out successful for you in near future.

Cancer Horoscope

On the work front, you are likely to give your best which will impress your boss and he might offer you new responsibility in terms of promotion. On the health front, your old issues might start getting better.

Leo Horoscope

Today is a busy day for you in your personal life as you will be planning your kids' education. On the professional front, it's a good day and things will go as planned.

Virgo Horoscope

Today you may feel dull and dissatisfied. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to deliver on your duties. Elder's health migh worry you. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Libra Horoscope

Today is a good day as things will go as planned. On the work front, things are looking up for you. On the personal front, disputes with siblings will be resolved.

Scorpio Horoscope

Today you are likely to spend quality time with your family. This will make you happy and boost positivity. You may control your expenditure on worthless items. On the business front, you might plan to venture into a new business.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Today you may feel happy and you are blessed by the moon. On the work front, you might excel in all the genres of work, this will improve your reputation and social status at the office. On the business front, you are likely to make some tough decisions for the growth of your business.

Capricorn Horoscope

Today you may feel day which might hamper your focus. So, you are advised to stay calm and avoid making difficult decisions. Also, today you might not be able to meet people's expectation.

Aquarius Horoscope

Today you may feel happy as your past investments will lead to good profits. On the work front, your excellent work might pay off and your boss might offer you a promotion.

Pisces Horoscope

Today you are likely to meet an influential person who might turn out beneficial in long run. On the business front, you might take some important decisions which might turn out great.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv