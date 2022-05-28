New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today is your good day as you will witness financial gains. However, there is a need to take care of your health and avoid Junk food. There are chances that you will go for a picnic with your family.

Gemini - Today, you have to face many challenges as your work might get delayed. There is a need to work hard in order to achieve your goals. The relationship with the spouse will remain good.

Taurus - Today’s day is full of ups and downs. You will feel lethargic throughout the day. Take out time for yourself. There are chances that you will witness financial gains.

Cancer - Today, you will work hard to achieve your goals. Work-life will be good. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Leo - You will witness financial gains. There is a need to take care of your health, so do regular exercise. You may end up spending more. Take care of your expenses.

Virgo - Today, you will feel lethargic throughout the day. You have to make a difficult decision, so be careful with that. You will get money only through hard work. Relations with the spouse will remain cordial.

Libra - Today, your expenditure will be more than your income, therefore keep control while spending money. You will get support from your siblings. There may be bitterness in your relationship with your spouse. Therefore, control yourself and avoid unnecessary arguments.

Scorpio - Today's day will be filled with lots of ups and downs. Work hard to achieve your goals. Do not get involved in any heated argument as it may prove fatal for you.

Sagittarius- Today, you may feel a little sad. There will be obstacles at work. Be careful while driving. Keep a track of your expenses and do not spend too much money. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with the spouse.

Capricorn - Today can be a difficult day from the financial point of view. There is a need to be extra careful in financial matters in the workplace, otherwise, you will suffer financial losses. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. You will spend time with the children. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Aquarius - The ongoing health problem will improve. You will be filled with enthusiasm. The work that has been stuck for a long time will be completed. However, you may face misunderstands in your family.

Pisces - Today, you will remain positive in every situation, and all your work will be completed easily. You will return the money that you have borrowed. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. You will confident throughout the day.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen