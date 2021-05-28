Get to know how your day will turn out to be, just take a look at your sunsign for May 28 horoscope. Scroll down to read about today's Panchang too.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know what your stars have in store for you today. Have a look at the astrological predictions and your zodiac sign, in order to plan your day accordingly. Also, don't forget to check out today's Panchang.

Today's Panchang

Day: Friday, Jyeshtha month, Krishna Paksha, Dwitiya Rashifal.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 10:30 am to 12:00 am.

Today's direction: West.

Today's festival: Devarshi Narada Jayanti.

Special: Venus in Gemini.

Today's Bhadra: 08:06 am to 29 May at 06:34 pm in the night.

Horoscope

Aries: Family life will be happy. Will be able to seek support from the government. Keep restraint on speech. Relationships can cause tension. Creative efforts will flourish.

Taurus: Will be affected by an unknown fear. The efforts made will be meaningful. The completion of a task will increase your influence and dominance. Will get the support of your life partner.

Gemini: Restrain your speech. There will be unnecessary tension. Be cautious about your health. Yout day can be full of chaos. Creative efforts will flourish.

Cancer: Some may suffer from family problems. You will get success in creative work. Life partner will provide support. The effort made will be fruitful.

Leo: Stopped work will be done. Help will be given from the ruling administration. Family life will be happy. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Creative efforts will flourish.

Virgo: Stress can be found due to high authority or father. There is a need to be health-conscious. Work done with intelligence skills will be done.

Libra: Home useful items will increase. Be aware of stomach disorders or skin diseases. Women officers will get support. There will be progress in creative works.

Scorpio: Use caution when driving. Family life will be happy. Creative efforts will thrive, but marital life can be tense. Be patient.

Sagittarius: Married life will be pleasant. Control in sentimentality. Do not do anything that affects the family's reputation. There will be an unprecedented progress in the field of livelihood.

Capricorn: The completion of the much-awaited work will increase self-confidence, but stress can be gained due to children. Keep restraint on speech. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Aquarius: Economic tension will increase. Will be affected by family problem. Be patient. Personal happiness will increase. Stress may be found due to a neighbor or a relative.

Pisces: The economic side will be strong. Your subordinate employee may get you stressed. Keep a check on your speech. House useful items will increase.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal