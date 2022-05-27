New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Friday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today is a good day for you as you will complete all your work on time. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. There are chances that you will go on a family trip.

Gemini- Today's day is filled with ups and downs as you will face many challenges. You will witness financial gains. Health will remain good. The relationship with your spouse will be cordial.

Taurus - You will go on a trip today in order to spend quality time with your family. You may face ideological differences with your spouse. People who run a business will witness profit.

Cancer - All the people who belong to the cancer zodiac sign will witness mood swings today. . There are chances that you will travel to different parts of the country due to work. Maintain a balance between professional and personal life

Leo - People who belong to the Leo zodiac sign will witness financial gains. Your relationship with your spouse may face challenges. Do not get involved in any heated argument as it may prove fatal for you.

Virgo - Today, you will get rid of your stress and problems. You will spend quality time with your family. There are chances that you will buy a vehicle. Your relationship with your spouse will remain good.

Libra - Today's day will be beneficial for you as you will get all your work done. You will also do something extraordinary things. There are chances that you will participate in any social or religious functions.

Scorpio - Today, you will need special hard work and effort to achieve your goals. You may have a new friend. Relations with neighbors will improve. There may be an opportunity to participate in some religious activities. Drive the vehicle carefully, there is a fear of an accident. Take special care of health. Avoid eating unnecessary and outside food.

Sagittarius - Today will be full of ups and downs. You will witness financial losses. Do not get into any heated argument, as it may prove fatal for you. There are chances that you will invest money in properties. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Capricorn - Today is a good day for you as you will have a productive day today. All your work will be completed on time. You will get the support of seniors. There will be happiness and peace in the family. There will be sweetness in married life.

Aquarius - Today is not a very good day for work as you may face several challenges. You may also experience some losses. It is advised to spend time with your family and friends.

Pisces - Today, you will feel lethargic and will face challenges to move out of bed. There is a need to take care of your health and avoid junk food. If possible, then go for a walk or do some exercise.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen