New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering what this new day has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will inform you in advance regarding the opportunities and challenges you might face. Also, stars placement help you know whether the day is favourable or not.

Aries Horoscope

You may feel dull and disappointed. You are likely to have a hard time trusting people. So you are advised to stay calm and meditate. Also, seek the elder's blessings to overcome the messy situation.

Taurus Horoscope

Today you may feel happy, positive and patient as you are blessed by the positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might complete all your tasks on time. Job seekers might receive some good news.

Gemini Horoscope

Today you are likely to indulge in some self-analysis and self-exploration which will help you in understanding your surroundings in a better manner.

Cancer Horoscope

Today you are advised to seek the elder's blessings before you start your day. With the help of blessings, you may overcome messy situations. Also, think thoroughly before investing any capital in the business.

Leo Horoscope

Today, your boss might appreciate your hard work and offer you new responsibility in terms of promotion. Job seekers might receive a good news. Singles are likely to find their soul mate.

Virgo Horoscope

Today is a good day as Jupiter will bless you with wisdom and pull you out of difficult situations. You are likley to help people in need, this will increase your social status.

Libra Horoscope

Today you are likely to experience mood swings that will make you feel dull and lazy throughout the day. Also, you are likely to experience some health issues, so take good care of yourself.

Scorpio Horoscope

Seek blessings from elders before you start your day as it will help you in overcoming messy situations. Your losses might convert to profits. This will boost your savings and financial health.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Today you may feel disappointed and detached from your responsibilities. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. You are likely to spend your hard-earn money on purchasing worthless items, this may affect your savings and financial health.

Capricorn Horoscope

With the help of elders blessings, you will overcome all the messy situation. Also, it will boost your work efficiency and you may find yourself more focused. Parents' health will improve. You are likely to spend quality time with your family including elders.

Aquarius Horoscope

Today, you may find yourself spiritually inclined. You may visit a religious place for mental and inner peace. Also, you might donate a handsome amount to charity or help needy people.

Pisces Horoscope

Today you may get the support of your family in making some important decisions related to your career. This will harmonise your relationship with your spouse and other family members. You are likely to spend some romantic moments with your spouse.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv