If you are wondering how your day will be and the impact of the Lunar eclipse on your zodiac sign then, scroll down below.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Today people across the globe are going to witness three lunar events, namely total Lunar Eclipse, Super Moon and Red blood moon. If you are wondering how your day will be and the impact of the Lunar eclipse on your zodiac sign then, scroll down below.

Aries Horoscope

Today you may feel lazy and dull. Also, you may face some health issues, so you are advised to stay calm and take good care of your health. You are also advised to try not to start any new thing else you might face losses.

Taurus Horoscope

Today is a good day, you are likely to enjoy both your professional and personal life. You might meet an influential person who will turn out beneficial in near future. Disputes related to property will be resolved.

Gemini Horoscope

You may be happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your focus and you may be able to concentrate on your goals. On the professional front, your performance is likley to be excellent. Your boss will appreciate your work and might assign new responsibility.

Cancer Horoscope

Today you are likely to understand the value of the intellectual asset and prefer for gaining knowledge. On the work front, there may be some changes in the earnings which will enhance your financial health. You might spend money on your loved ones.

Leo Horoscope

Today things will not go as planned, this will make you dissatisfied and might feel detached from your responsibilities. You are advised to take good care of your parents and postpone the plan of migration.

Virgo Horoscope

Today is a good day. You are likely to get success in both your professional and personal life. Your focus will help you in completing all your work on time. On the personal front, you might spend some quality time with your family.

Libra Horoscope

Today, you may be busy in some family issues. You are likley to spend some money on purchasing artefacts for the house, this will increase your social status. However, you are advised to control your spending especially on worthless items, else it might hamper your financial health.

Scorpio Horoscope

Today, the messy situation will be under control. You may feel better and relaxed. On the business front, with the help of your vitality, you will implement some tough decisions, which will help in the growth of your business.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Today are likely to face some health issues, this will make you upset and impatient. So you are advised to stay calm and control your short temper nature. You are likely to spend money on purchasing worthless stuff, this will affect your savings and financial health.

Capricorn Horoscope

On the business front, you are likely to implement some new ideas which will help you in the growth. Salaried people who are working at the senior position are likely to take some important decisions for the growth of the company. Today you are likely to meet an influential person who might turn out beneficial in near future.

Aquarius Horoscope

Today, you are likely to enjoy your work to the fullest. this will impress your boss and might offer you a promotion. Your mother's health may be good, however, you are advised to take good care of her health.

Pisces Horoscope

Today you are likely to be satisfied with your work. You might visit a religious place for peace and gain inner strength. You are advised to take your elders' blessings as they can be your guiding lamp.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv