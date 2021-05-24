Horoscope May 24, 2021, Monday: Before you begin your day, take a quick glance at what's there in store for your stars today and plan your day accordingly. Read on to know about your zodiac sign.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly. Also, don't forget to catch a glimpse of today's Panchang too. Scroll down to read more.

Today's Panchang

Day: Monday, Vaishakh month, Shukla Paksha, Trayodashi Rashifal.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's direction: East.

Today's festival: Mon Pradosh

Horoscope

Aries: Family woman can get stressed. Take care of financial matters. Do not be indifferent to health. Governance power can provide the requisite cooperation.

Taurus: You will get support and companionship of your spouse. You will get success in creative work. Family life will be happy. Business reputation will increase. New relationships will be formed.

Gemini: Wealth, fame, will increase, but major expenditure should be avoided. Do not take risk in financial matters. Vain troubles and complications will remain. Be patient.

Cancer: Work done with intelligence will be completed. There will be closeness in relationships. Business reputation will increase. Money, fame, will increase. Creative efforts will flourish.

Leo: Governance power can be supported. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. Gifts or honors will increase. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Virgo: You will get success in taking help from others. Money, fame will increase. Governance will cooperate with power. Business reputation will increase. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Libra: The economic situation will improve partially. The mind will be worried about the future. Efforts to fulfill the responsibility of the child will be successful. There will be progress in creative works.

Scorpio: There is a need to be health-conscious. There may be something which is not in your interest. Married life will be pleasant and encouraging. Take less control.

Sagittarius: Be health conscious. Unpleasant news can be found in commercial or some other matter. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Creative efforts will flourish.

Capricorn: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Governance will cooperate with power. Business efforts will prosper. Gifts or honors will increase. The effort made will be meaningful.

Aquarius: Family reputation will increase. The economic effort will prosper. There will be closeness in relationships. Efforts made in the field of education will be worthwhile.

Pisces: Business effort will prosper. Will be worried due to children or education. There will be useless complications. Be cautious about your health.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal