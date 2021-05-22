If you are wondering what Saturday has in store for you then, scroll down below to have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally the weekend is here and so is official days to relax extra. If you are wondering what Saturday has in store for you then, scroll down below to have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly and prepare you for upcoming challenges.

Aries Horoscope

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. This will boost your focus and you might be able to complete your task on time. Your opponents and enemies will also be under control. Your seniors are likely to appreciate your work.

Taurus Horoscope

Today you are likely to spend money on purchasing some artefacts, also for your friends and family too. Love birds are likely to spend some romantic moments together, however, you are advised to enjoy each moment rather than engaging in worthless arguments. Singles are likely to find their soulmate.

Gemini Horoscope

Today you may feel relaxed and at peace as you are blessed by the moon. It will boost your focus on your career. You are likely to spend quality time with your family, however, you are advised to avoid ego and arrogance.

Cancer Horoscope

Today you may feel energetic as you are blessed by the moon. It will boost your work efficiency and you might complete your task on time. Your subordinates are likely to help you and appreciate your work.

Leo Horoscope

Today your creativity will be at its peak. You may plan to renovate your house or office, this will enhance your social status. There is good news for love birds as they might get the support of their families regarding marriage.

Virgo Horoscope

Today messy situations will be under control and you may feel at peace. Love birds are likely to enjoy some romantic moments together. Students are advised to maintain their focus on their studies and don't let external energies distract them.

Libra Horoscope

Today you are likely to face health issues that may make you impatient. You are advised to stay calm and control your anger. You are likely to spend your hard-earned money on purchasing worthless stuff, which might affect your financial health.

Scorpio Horoscope

Today is a good day. Singles are likely to find a soulmate. On the business front, you may crack amazing deals and get new clients that might turn out beneficial in near future.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Today, you are likely to use your wisdom to gain profits. On the business front, with the help of your network, you are likely to implement your plans.

Capricorn Horoscope

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined. You may plan to visit a religious place for inner peace and strength. you might also donate some amount to charity.

Aquarius Horoscope

Today you may feel dull and lazy. this will affect your work efficiency, so you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, keep your short-tempered nature in check.

Pisces Horoscope

Today may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. On the business front, you are likely to implement new plans to achieve success. You are likely to get your stuck money back.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv