New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: Today’s day will be filled with ups and downs. You have to work hard to achieve your goals. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Gemini - Today is a good day for you all, as you will get success in every field. There are chances that you will travel to different parts of the city and spend a good time with your family members.

Taurus - All the people who belong to the Taurus zodiac sign will witness financial gains. Do not get involved in any heated argument as it may prove fatal for you. Take good care of your health.

Cancer- Today is a good day for you as you will witness gain profit in every work. There are chances that you will travel to different parts of the country due to work. Maintain a balance between professional and personal life. The relationship with spouse will remain good.

Leo - Today, there are the chances that the situation will be in your favour and you might get some profits as well. You are likely to think about a new profession, and you might face some difficulties at your workplace.

Virgo - You may feel lazy today. There is a need to keep an eye on your expenses. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. There is also a possibility of some financial loss. Your spouse may be angry with you.

Libra - Today, you will be surrounded by trouble as most of your work will take time to get done. You need to work hard to achieve your goals. However, the financial situation will remain normal. Take care of your health and do exercise daily.

Scorpio - Today, you will get good news from your family’s end. There is a need to be careful while investing money. Keep a track of your expenses. You will have support from your family.

Sagittarius - Today, luck seems to be in your favour as all your plans will flourish. You will witness financial gains. It's a good time to invest In the stock market as you will make a profit.

Capricorn - Today will be a happy day as you will receive money from unexpected sources. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse. You will get the support of your family members in every matter.

Aquarius - Today, you are going to be energetic as you will actively participate in social work. There may be a financial crunch. Students will focus on their studies. You can participate in religious events. Love life will be fine.

Pisces - You will remain busy today as you will have a lot of work to do. There is a need to keep track of your expenses. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the family. You will have a good time with your spouse.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen