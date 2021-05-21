Horoscope Today, May 21, 2021: If you are wondering how your last working day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's a new day with a new set of opportunities and challenges. So if you are wondering how your last working day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It can help you in preparing for upcoming challenges you are likely to face and you can stay one step ahead in preparing for the day.

Aries Horoscope

Today, you may feel happy and energetic as you are blessed by the moon. This will help in curing prolonged illness and make you feel healthy. It will enhance your work efficiency and you are likely to perform excellently. On the business front, get ready you are likely to take some important decisions that will help your business grow.

Taurus Horoscope

Today, you may feel dull as some old health issue might crop up making you feel upset and irritated. So you are advised to stay calm and focus on your health. Avoid rash driving and adventurous sports.

Gemini Horoscope

You may feel happy and enthusiastic and this will reflect at the work front. You are likley to perform well and make quick decisions that will benefit you in near future. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some romantic moment with spouse this will enhance your bonding and bring harmony.

Cancer Horoscope

You may feel exhausted as you are likely to be busy in work. You are likely to be so engrossed in work that you might not be able to give proper time to your family. So you are advised to slow down your work otherwise you might face some health issues.

Leo Horoscope

The messy situation will be under control today. Destiny is likley to be with you as things will go as planned. Your boss migh appreciate your work and give new responsibility in terms of promotion. On the business front, you are likely to make some gains.

Virgo Horoscope

Today, you are likley to face some health issues as your moon is not in a good position, On the business front, you may face some losses and your gains will convert into a loss. So you are advised to stay calm and try not to invest in worthless objects. Think thoroughly before making any capital investment.

Libra Horoscope

You may hear a good news on the work front today with the blessings of the moon. On the personal front, you are likely to spend quality time with your family and enjoy every moment of it. You are advised to not engage in arguments regarding worthless topics otherwise it will ruin your happy day.

Scorpio Horoscope

Today is the day of love for all the scorpions as love is in the air. With the blessings of the moon, singles might find a suitable match. On the work front, you are likely to perform excellently. Your subordinates or friends might help you with some important projects. Take care of the elder's health.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Today, you may feel happy and energetic. With help of your positive energy, you may create prestige among people around you. You are likely to feel intellectual today and spend quality time reading valuable stuff.

Capricorn Horoscope

At the beginning of the day, you may feel dull, but by the late evening things will be under control and you may feel better. On the work front, you are likely to have a pleasant day as you will connect with new people. You are advised to read documents before signing.

Aquarius Horoscope

Today, with the help of elder's blessings, you may be able to overcome messy situations. Kids who are facing health issues might get improved. On the work front, you are likely to perform well and get support from your subordinates or colleagues in an important project.

Pisces Horoscope

Today, you are likely to be busy with a family affair. You may be polite with the people around you and this will attract people. Also, it will increase your prestige among people. You are likely to spend money on purchasing decorating stuff for a house, which may enhance your social status.

