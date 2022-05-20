New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Friday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: Today is going to be a good day for you as you will get success in every field. Be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident. Take good care of your health. There are chances that you will go on a trip.

Taurus: You will witness financial gains. People who own a business will witness profits. The ongoing health problem will be resolved.

Gemini: Today's day brings a lot of hope and positivity for you. You will get good news. The work which has been stuck for a while will be completed. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Cancer: Today is a great day in terms of education and career as you will witness growth. The financial condition will be strong. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Leo: Today, your expenditure will be more than your income, therefore keep control while spending money. You will get support from your siblings. There may be bitterness in your relationship with your spouse. Therefore, control yourself and avoid unnecessary arguments.

Virgo: Today will turn out to be a peaceful day for you. You will get desired results in all your fields. Work will be done easily.

Libra: Today, you will feel lethargic throughout the day. You have to make a difficult decision, so be careful with that. You will get money only through hard work. Relations with the spouse will remain cordial.

Scorpio: Today will turn out to be a better day for you. There are chances that you will attend any kind of religious activity. Keep track of your expenses and avoid spending a lot of money.

Sagittarius: Today, your health may remain loose. You must beware of your hidden enemies. Do not share your strategy with others as you may get betrayed. As far as possible, do not borrow money or things from anyone it can be difficult to give them back. If you are going to take part in any competitive examination, you will get success. However, you have to work hard for it.

Capricorn: Today is a good day for you. Whatever task you will take in hand you will complete it easily. You will witness financial gains. There are chances that you will travel to different places due to work. If you are unmarried then you will likely get marriage proposals

Aquarius: People who belong to this zodiac sign will experience fatigue and laziness today. You will have to move out of bed and work hard to achieve your goals. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Pisces: Today will be a day filled with mixed emotions. You may have to face financial challenges. There will be unnecessary expenses, keep a check on that. You may face problems in the workplace as well. Health will remain loose. However, there will be peace and happiness in your house.

